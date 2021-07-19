Advertisement

Mobile COVID Vaccination Clinics in Grand Forks County this week

Essentia Health, Fargo Cass Public Health and Grand Forks Public Health Department provides...
Essentia Health, Fargo Cass Public Health and Grand Forks Public Health Department provides Valley News Live with their breakdowns of vaccinations this week and expectations for next week.(Associated Press)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Public Health is making it easy for folks in the northern valley to get a COVID-19 vaccine this week. Mobile vaccination clinics are happening Monday through Saturday, July 19-24.

Health officials say the mobile sites are quick and easy, and no appointments are required. Everyone 12 years of age and older can get vaccinated.

Monday

  • July 19: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (weekly event) pre-registration link. Inside Hugo’s Family Marketplace at 1750 32nd Ave. S., Grand Forks
  • July 19: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. pre-registration link. Manvel Coop parking lot at 199305 3rd St., Manvel

Tuesday

  • July 20, 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. pre-registration link. UND’s Pollard Athletic Center at 2419 2nd Ave N, Grand Forks
  • July 20, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. pre-registration link. Thompson Northdale Oil parking lot at 21247 7th Ave NE, Thompson

Wednesday

  • July 21, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. pre-registration link. GF Public Library parking lot at 2110 Library Cir, Grand Forks

Thursday

  • July 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (weekly event) pre-registration link. Home of Economy parking lot at 1508 N. Washington, Grand Forks
  • July 22, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. (weekly event) pre-registration link. Inside Hugo’s Family Marketplace at 1750 32nd Ave. S., Grand Forks
  • July 22, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. pre-registration link. Winship Elementary School parking lot at 1412 5th Ave. N., Grand Forks

Saturday

  • July 24, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. pre-registration link. Downtown Grand Forks (parking lot NE of Town Square) at 50 Riverboat Rd, Grand Forks

