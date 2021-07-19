Mobile COVID Vaccination Clinics in Grand Forks County this week

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Public Health is making it easy for folks in the northern valley to get a COVID-19 vaccine this week. Mobile vaccination clinics are happening Monday through Saturday, July 19-24.

Health officials say the mobile sites are quick and easy, and no appointments are required. Everyone 12 years of age and older can get vaccinated.

Monday

Monday

. Inside Hugo's Family Marketplace at 1750 32nd Ave. S., Grand Forks July 19: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (weekly event) pre-registration link

July 19: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. pre-registration link . Manvel Coop parking lot at 199305 3rd St., Manvel

Tuesday

July 20, 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. pre-registration link . UND’s Pollard Athletic Center at 2419 2nd Ave N, Grand Forks

July 20, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. pre-registration link . Thompson Northdale Oil parking lot at 21247 7th Ave NE, Thompson

Wednesday

July 21, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. pre-registration link . GF Public Library parking lot at 2110 Library Cir, Grand Forks

Thursday

July 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (weekly event) pre-registration link. Home of Economy parking lot at 1508 N. Washington, Grand Forks

July 22, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. (weekly event) pre-registration link. Inside Hugo's Family Marketplace at 1750 32nd Ave. S., Grand Forks

July 22, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. pre-registration link Winship Elementary School parking lot at 1412 5th Ave. N., Grand Forks

Saturday

July 24, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. pre-registration link. Downtown Grand Forks (parking lot NE of Town Square) at 50 Riverboat Rd, Grand Forks

