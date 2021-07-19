Man leads Cass County deputies on pursuit before being arrested for gun and drug possession

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is now in jail after leading Cass County Sheriff’s deputies on a vehicle and foot pursuit Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 2 p.m., deputies in Casselton attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Bronson Moen of Grafton.

Authorities say the vehicle was being stopped for speeding.

Moen fled from deputies going east on I-94 while reaching speeds of 100 mph.

Deputies successfully deployed tire deflation devices causing the fleeing vehicle to stop.

Moen then exited his vehicle and fled on foot. While running from deputies, Moen threw a firearm, which was later recovered.

Shortly after the pursuit, Moen was located and arrested without further incident.

Moen is facing several charges including possession of a firearm and methamphetamine.

He is currently being held at the Cass County Jail.

The case remains under investigation.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by NDHP and West Fargo PD.

