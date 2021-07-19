Advertisement

Man leads Cass County deputies on pursuit before being arrested for gun and drug possession

BRONSON MOEN
BRONSON MOEN(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:36 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is now in jail after leading Cass County Sheriff’s deputies on a vehicle and foot pursuit Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 2 p.m., deputies in Casselton attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Bronson Moen of Grafton.

Authorities say the vehicle was being stopped for speeding.

Moen fled from deputies going east on I-94 while reaching speeds of 100 mph.

Deputies successfully deployed tire deflation devices causing the fleeing vehicle to stop.

Moen then exited his vehicle and fled on foot. While running from deputies, Moen threw a firearm, which was later recovered.

Shortly after the pursuit, Moen was located and arrested without further incident.

Moen is facing several charges including possession of a firearm and methamphetamine.

He is currently being held at the Cass County Jail.

The case remains under investigation.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by NDHP and West Fargo PD.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CONTROVERSIAL PHOTO CONTEST ENTRY
A prize-winning photo entry at Pennington County Fair causes controversy
Man with outstanding felony warrants arrested
REP. JOHN THOMPSON
Walz, Flanagan, MN DFL Party call for the resignation of Rep. John Thompson following allegations of domestic abuse
Vendors at the Red River Valley Fair in West Fargo, ND.
‘It’s my job, it’s my income’: Food vendors celebrate the return of the Red River Valley Fair
Nikki Miller was showered with love and support on Saturday as the biker community held a...
‘I am so blessed’: Biker community supports one of their own during cancer battle

Latest News

Sports - Strongman Competition
Sports - Strongman Competition
Cassius Gray is enjoying the Buffalo River State Park during a benefit held for him.
‘He was really brave’: Local kid battles back against rare blood disorder
The Fargo Fire Dept. battled a house fire off 24th St. S.
‘Smoke just kept on going’: Fargo Fire Dept. battle house fire of 24th St. S.
News - House fire off 24th St. S. in Fargo - July 18, 2021
News - House fire off 24th St. S. in Fargo - July 18, 2021