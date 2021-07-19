A Few Storms Again Tuesday

TUESDAY: Storms are possible Tuesday morning as front remains draped across the Valley. While widespread severe is not anticipated, we can’t rule out a few stronger storms. More wildfire smoke from Canada may move in as the wind turns northerly. Highs in the mid-90s for most.

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: We have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Wednesday as dangerous heat and heat index values move in. There is a slight chance of pop-up storms again on Wednesday.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Highs in Fargo Thursday and Friday again warm into the upper-90s with triple digits west and north. Thursday is looking mainly dry, but there is again a chance of storms moving in on Friday.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Currently, the weekend isn’t looking quite as scorching hot, but upper 80s and lower 90s are still expected. A slight chance of stray storms can’t be ruled out but most should remain dry.

MONDAY: Temperatures remain in the 90s for many into next week. Storms are possible again Monday.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: A few storms again overnight. Low: 69.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot. Smoky for some. A few storms possible - mainly early. High: 92.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. A few storms possible late. Low: 70. High: 96.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. Low: 69. High: 95.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot. Chance of storms. Low: 68. High: 97.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 69. High: 92.

SUNDAY: A few clouds. Low: 66. High: 90.

MONDAY: Clouds increasing. Chance of storms. Low: 67. High: 92.