Hot forecast: 90+ degrees expected all week

By Lisa Budeau
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

No break for the AC this week!

The First Alert Storm Team is forecasting 90s all week.

They have also called for a First Alert Weather day on Wednesday due to a spike in temperatures to nearly 100 degrees.

Here is Lisa Green’s forecast for the work week:

Mostly sunny skies will start the week.

Highs Monday warm into the low-90s along with the chance of a shower or storm this afternoon along a weak cold front.

One or two of these storms may become strong and produce hail and wind.

Slow-moving storms will bring the potential for hyperlocal heavy rain.

More storms are possible Tuesday morning.

More wildfire smoke may move as the front clears and the wind turns northerly.

A few more clouds on Tuesday with highs in the mid-90s for most. Another chance for a few storms.

We have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Wednesday as dangerous heat moves in. It’s looking to be the hottest day of the week, but all week is hot.

There is a slight chance of pop-up storms again Wednesday PM.

Highs in Fargo Thursday and Friday again warm into the upper-90s with triple digits west and north.

Thursday is looking mainly dry, but there is again a chance of storms moving in on Friday.

Currently, the weekend isn’t looking quite as scorching hot, but upper 80s and lower 90s are still expected. A slight chance of stray storms can’t be ruled out.

You can always get the latest forecast at https://www.valleynewslive.com/weather/

