‘He was really brave’: Local kid battles back against rare blood disorder

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cassius Gray, or Cass for short, is a five-year-old who is battling a rare blood disorder known as moyamoya. Friends and family held a benefit for Cass to help with medical expenses.

“So it was really difficult in May when he first had his surgery, we really didn’t know what to expect after that and how he would come through after all of that.” said Cass’ mother, Whitney Gray.

Moyamoya is a blood disorder where the blood vessels that supply blood to the brain become narrowed. Those that suffer from it experience symptoms such as strokes and seizures. After a surgery and many doctor visits, Cass was able to be celebrated by friends and family at the Buffalo River State Park in Glyndon, MN.

“Seeing him now running around, playing with everyone and you wouldn’t even know that he just had brain surgery so it’s really nice seeing that.” said Whitney Gray.

“It’s really amazing, it takes a community to raise a child and watching everyone come together in a time of need, it makes you feel super grateful to be living here and surrounded with everyone.” said Hayley Andresen, a family friend.

While Cass has some steps ahead of him with moyamoya, doctors are able to treat the disorder and he is able to go back to enjoying life as a five-year-old.

“You know right now he kind of sees it as his super hero appointment so. Whether it’s MRIs or MRAs he’s thinking it’s a spaceship or he went to sleep for a little bit to get a cool haircut is all he thought, but looking back I mean I would tell him he was really brave.” said Gray.

For more information on the Cassius Gray Benefit Fund, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.