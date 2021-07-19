Advertisement

Free Haircuts For Adults in Fargo

(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Josef’s School and The Salvation Army in Fargo have been partnering for several years to ensure that kids receive free haircuts before school starts each year. Last year, they decided to take the program one step further and offer free haircuts to adults. This summer, they will again be offering free haircuts to adults in the community at The Salvation Army parking lot at 304 Roberts Street on July 20th from 10am-2pm.

“We are so blessed to be able to work with Josef’s and offer one more service to folks in need of haircuts in our community. The students at Josef’s school are so polite, professional, and considerate of anyone that sits in their chair. We have been so impressed by the way that their program is run and with the fact that their teachers jump in to instruct and help if we see a crowd of people waiting to get their haircut. They really bless this community,” said Kristi Simmons, public relations and volunteer coordinator for The Salvation Army.

For more information on The Salvation Army, click here.

