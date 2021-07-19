Deputies ask for help in catching armed robbery suspect

WYNDMERE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding an armed robbery suspect.

Deputies say the female is wanted in a bank robbery that was reported in Wyndmere, North Dakota at Lincoln State Bank. The robbery happened around 10:50 Monday morning after deputies say the woman walked into the bank and showed two bank employees a gun.

Deputies say there were not any customers at the time of the robbery and no was injured.

If you know anything in this case, you are asked to call 701-642-7711 and leave your tip.

