Deputies ask for help in catching armed robbery suspect

Bank robbery suspect
Bank robbery suspect(Richland Co.)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYNDMERE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding an armed robbery suspect.

Deputies say the female is wanted in a bank robbery that was reported in Wyndmere, North Dakota at Lincoln State Bank. The robbery happened around 10:50 Monday morning after deputies say the woman walked into the bank and showed two bank employees a gun.

Deputies say there were not any customers at the time of the robbery and no was injured.

If you know anything in this case, you are asked to call 701-642-7711 and leave your tip.

