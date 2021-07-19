Demo to start on Mid-America Steel building this week

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City of Fargo officials say the large demolition of a historic downtown Fargo building, where two suspected arsons happened this spring. is expected to start this week.

City of Fargo Assistant Planning Director Mark Williams says crews already started doing asbestos remediation and the large demolition is set to start later in the week. Williams says the demo will likely take around four to six weeks.

One of the suspected arson cases happened on April 11 fire that damaged an outbuilding. Fargo Police stated two juveniles were involved and had their cases forwarded to juvenile court.

The other blaze was set less than a month earlier on March 22, which heavily damaged the building. Crews first responded to the three-alarm fire at 7:30 p.m. that night and remained on scene until noon on the 23rd putting out and investigating the fire.

18-year-old Riley Keeping has been charged in connection to that case and faces one felony count of conspiracy to commit arson.

Police said two juveniles were also identified as suspects in the March 22 fire and those cases were turned over to juvenile court officials.

City officials say what’s next for that area of downtown is still unknown. Williams says community outreach is still being done and no official plans have been approved.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.