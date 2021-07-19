Advertisement

Coco Gauff to miss Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

Coco Gauff, the 17-year-old rising tennis star, says she is disappointed she won't get to...
Coco Gauff, the 17-year-old rising tennis star, says she is disappointed she won't get to represent the United States at the Tokyo Olympics. She wishes the rest of the American tennis team the best of luck.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Gauff revealed her positive test in a tweet on Sunday.

The 17-year-old is No. 25 in the WTA rankings. She lost in the fourth round at Wimbledon last month.

The U.S. Tennis Association said it was saddened to learn that Gauff will be unable to participate in Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CONTROVERSIAL PHOTO CONTEST ENTRY
A prize-winning photo entry at Pennington County Fair causes controversy
Nikki Miller was showered with love and support on Saturday as the biker community held a...
‘I am so blessed’: Biker community supports one of their own during cancer battle
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office responds to single car crash near a church
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Car overturns after veering off I-94 in Wilkin County
REP. JOHN THOMPSON
Walz, Flanagan, MN DFL Party call for the resignation of Rep. John Thompson following allegations of domestic abuse

Latest News

For starters, Navy sailors will read to children in the park, host a Great Lakes band...
Week-long celebration to enjoy events with Navy sailors
Officials believe the chemicals involved in the incident were bleach and 35% sulfuric acid.
Over 100 people decontaminated following chemical leak at Six Flags water park in Texas
Harry Burleigh, 69, survived in the Oregon wilderness for 17 days after he got lost on a...
‘I wanted one more day’: Man, 69, survives nearly 3 weeks in Oregon wilderness
Despite his ordeal, the 69-year-old says he can’t wait to get back in the woods to fish and...
Man survives by eating bugs, drinking urine for 17 days in Ore. wilderness
The suspect, an unnamed 35-year-old man, was shot after opening fire on a police officer. He...
At least 2 dead, several hurt, children missing after shootings, house fire in Arizona