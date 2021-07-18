Trailer hauling hay bales catches fire on I-29 near Buxton

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A trailer hauling hay bales caught on fire along I-29 near Buxton on Sunday.

The fire occurred just before 2:30 p.m.

Authorities say a 2017 Ford F350 with an attached trailer loaded with hay was traveling southbound on the interstate.

The driver Ryan Siebel, 41, of Garfield, MN noticed a wheel had come off the trailer and pulled over on the right shoulder.

The axle was hot and ignited a fire under the trailer, which spread to the hay bales and grass along the ditch.

Siebel was able to unhitch and move the truck away from the scene before it caught fire.

The driver was not injured.

Non-crash-related citations are pending for Siebel.

