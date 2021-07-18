Advertisement

A prize-winning photo entry at Pennington County Fair causes controversy

CONTROVERSIAL PHOTO CONTEST ENTRY
CONTROVERSIAL PHOTO CONTEST ENTRY(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A prize-winning photo entered into a contest at the Pennington County Fair is causing some controversy.

The image shows a Trump-Pence campaign sign being engulfed in flames.

Several individuals have sent in tips to our whistleblower hotline about the photo sparking concern.

Officials for the Pennington County Fair released this statement on their Facebook page:

“Due to the controversial content of a 4-H photography art exhibit at the 2021 Pennington County Fair, we understand that there has been controversy with the exhibit on social media. The Pennington County Fair Association does not support the exhibit’s content or appropriateness.”

Valley News Live has reached out for a comment, but has yet to hear back.

