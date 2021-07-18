Polk County Sheriff’s Office responds to single car crash near a church

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Officer responded to a single-car crash that happened near a church in Fertile, MN.

Law enforcement was dispatched to the area of Hope Evangelical Church for the report of the crash.

Jessica Friebohle of Fertile, MN was identified as the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

Friebohle was medically cleared at the scene by EMS and was not taken to a hospital.

No further information is being released at this time.

The crash is still under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

