‘I am so blessed’: Biker community supports one of their own during cancer battle

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Despite rounds of chemotherapy, surgery and radiation, Nikki Miller is still smiling from ear-to-ear as the biker community held a fundraiser for her. Earlier this year, Miller was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“I am so blessed, I have an amazing group of friends and an amazing family.” said Miller.

The benefit that was held for Miller on Saturday, as they got up on motorcycles for a ride, made numerous stops and ended their run at the El Zagal. Friends, family and even strangers turned up to help support Miller while she continues her fight against cancer.

“They have all been so amazing, I was so taken back and surprised they were doing this for me. I know all the hard work they put into it and I will never be able to repay them for everything they’ve done.” said Miller.

Those that are closest to Miller watched her grow from the day she was diagnosed with cancer to where she is back to doing what she loves, getting on a motorcycle.

“I just want my mom to know that she is super loved,” said Paige Miller, the daughter of Nikki Miller. “She’s the best human I can, in the world and it’s just super emotional for me still but she’s the best and I’m glad we can finally give back to her because she always gives back to everyone else.”

