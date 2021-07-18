Advertisement

Extreme Heat Continues to Build

A First Alert Weather Day has been raised for Wednesday, but all week will be hot
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies will start the week. Highs Monday warm into the low-90s along with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm. A few more clouds on Tuesday with highs in the mid-90s for most. Another chance for a few storms.

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: We have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Wednesday as dangerous heat moves in. It’s looking to be the hottest day of the week, but all week is hot. There is a slight chance of pop-up storms again Wednesday PM.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Highs in Fargo Thursday and Friday again warm into the upper-90s with triple digits west and north. Thursday is looking mainly dry, but there is again a chance of storms moving in on Friday.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Currently, the weekend isn’t looking quite as scorching hot, but upper 80s and lower 90s are still expected. A slight chance of stray storms can’t be ruled out.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Sunny. Hot. A few showers/rumbles. Low: 70. High: 93.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot. A few storms possible. Low: 69. High: 95.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HOT. A few storms possible late. Low: 70. High: 99.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 69. High: 95.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Storms late. Low: 68. High: 97.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 69. High: 92.

SUNDAY: A few clouds. Low: 66. High: 90.

Most Read

Man with outstanding felony warrants arrested
REP. JOHN THOMPSON
Walz, Flanagan, MN DFL Party call for the resignation of Rep. John Thompson following allegations of domestic abuse
Vendors at the Red River Valley Fair in West Fargo, ND.
‘It’s my job, it’s my income’: Food vendors celebrate the return of the Red River Valley Fair
Nikki Miller was showered with love and support on Saturday as the biker community held a...
‘I am so blessed’: Biker community supports one of their own during cancer battle
MN native killed 40 years ago in Kansas City collapse
Fargo man paying tribute to father killed 40 years ago in Kansas City skywalk collapse

Latest News

Weather at 10:00PM Saturday July 17
Weather at 10:00PM Saturday July 17
Weather at 6:00PM July 17
Weather at 6:00PM July 17
10:00PM Weather July 16
10:00PM Weather July 16
6:00PM Weather July 16
6:00PM Weather July 16