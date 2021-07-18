Extreme Heat Continues to Build

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies will start the week. Highs Monday warm into the low-90s along with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm. A few more clouds on Tuesday with highs in the mid-90s for most. Another chance for a few storms.

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: We have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Wednesday as dangerous heat moves in. It’s looking to be the hottest day of the week, but all week is hot. There is a slight chance of pop-up storms again Wednesday PM.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Highs in Fargo Thursday and Friday again warm into the upper-90s with triple digits west and north. Thursday is looking mainly dry, but there is again a chance of storms moving in on Friday.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Currently, the weekend isn’t looking quite as scorching hot, but upper 80s and lower 90s are still expected. A slight chance of stray storms can’t be ruled out.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Sunny. Hot. A few showers/rumbles. Low: 70. High: 93.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot. A few storms possible. Low: 69. High: 95.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HOT. A few storms possible late. Low: 70. High: 99.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 69. High: 95.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Storms late. Low: 68. High: 97.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 69. High: 92.

SUNDAY: A few clouds. Low: 66. High: 90.