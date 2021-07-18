Advertisement

Car overturns after veering off I-94 in Wilkin County

Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday night (Source: Gray News Media)(KLTV Staff)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car overturned on I-94 in Wilkin County on Sunday morning.

The accident happened shortly before 7:30 a.m.

A Toyota Camry was traveling on 1-94 West, near the city of Rothsay, when the vehicle left the roadway towards the left shoulder.

The car then entered the median going sideways and eventually rolled before coming to a rest on its wheels.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man with outstanding felony warrants arrested
REP. JOHN THOMPSON
Walz, Flanagan, MN DFL Party call for the resignation of Rep. John Thompson following allegations of domestic abuse
Vendors at the Red River Valley Fair in West Fargo, ND.
‘It’s my job, it’s my income’: Food vendors celebrate the return of the Red River Valley Fair
MN native killed 40 years ago in Kansas City collapse
Fargo man paying tribute to father killed 40 years ago in Kansas City skywalk collapse
Nikki Miller was showered with love and support on Saturday as the biker community held a...
‘I am so blessed’: Biker community supports one of their own during cancer battle

Latest News

Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office responds to single car crash near a church
CONTROVERSIAL PHOTO CONTEST ENTRY
A prize-winning photo entry at Pennington County Fair causes controversy
Nikki Miller was showered with love and support on Saturday as the biker community held a...
‘I am so blessed’: Biker community supports one of their own during cancer battle
News - Biker group raises money for fellow biker battling cancer - July 17, 2021
News - Biker group raises money for fellow biker battling cancer - July 17, 2021