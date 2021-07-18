Car overturns after veering off I-94 in Wilkin County
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car overturned on I-94 in Wilkin County on Sunday morning.
The accident happened shortly before 7:30 a.m.
A Toyota Camry was traveling on 1-94 West, near the city of Rothsay, when the vehicle left the roadway towards the left shoulder.
The car then entered the median going sideways and eventually rolled before coming to a rest on its wheels.
The crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.