Walz, Flanagan, MN DFL Party call for the resignation of Rep. John Thompson following allegations of domestic abuse

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, and the Minnesota DFL Party are calling for the resignation of Representative John Thompson following reports of domestic abuse.

According to Fox 9, an investigation revealed four cases of domestic violence involving allegations Thompson had punched, hit, and choked women.

Police reports from 2003 to 2009 revealed some of the assaults occurred in the presence of children.

On Saturday Governor Walz released this statement:

“The alleged acts of violence against multiple women outlined in these reports are serious and deeply disturbing.

“Minnesotans deserve representatives of the highest moral character, who uphold our shared values. Representative Thompson can no longer effectively be that leader and he should immediately resign.”

Lieutenant Governor Flanagan also stated, “As a mom, advocate for children, and survivor and child witness of domestic violence, I know the deeply traumatic impact of the actions outlined in reports against Representative Thompson.

“Someone who has allegedly demonstrated this violent pattern of behavior, especially in the presence of children, is unfit to serve in elected office. Representative Thompson must resign.”

DFL Chairman Ken Martin is also joining in on the effort calling for Thompson’s resignation, by releasing this statement:

“Numerous allegations against Representative John Thompson have recently come to light that show an incredibly disturbing pattern of violent and abusive behavior. The reports that Thompson physically assaulted multiple women, often in the presence of children, are absolutely sickening. Physical and sexual violence are anathema to everything we stand for as DFLers and as Minnesotans, and nobody credibly accused of such heinous acts has any place in elected office.”

Lt. Governor Flanagan is urging if you are a survivor of domestic violence to seek help by calling Minnesota DayOne at (866) 223-1111.

