Extreme Heat Looms for Next Week

A First Alert Weather Day has been raised for Wednesday
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SUNDAY: Some smoke will linger in the air through the weekend, though it’s not looking to be as bad as previous days. Sunday’s high temperatures will mainly be in the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. A pop-up shower or storm can’t be ruled out - particularly across the north.

MONDAY - FRIDAY: Sunny skies continue through the week. Highs Monday warm into the low-90s, while highs look warmest on for the second half of the week with highs in the mid-90s to triple digits. We have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Wednesday as dangerous heat moves in and Wednesday looks to be the beginning of a heat wave across the region, with many areas seeing prolonged afternoons in the triple digits from Wednesday onward. Dangerous heat indices are also expected. Highs in Fargo Thursday and Friday again warm into the upper-90s with triple digits west and north.

SATURDAY: The heat continues into the weekend. Mid-to-upper 90s are once again expected on Saturday.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Sunny and hot. Some haze. Low: 66. High: 92.

MONDAY: Sunny. Hot. A few showers/rumbles north. Low: 67. High: 93.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. Low: 66. High: 95.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Heat wave really begins. A few storms possible late. Low: 70. High: 99.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 69. High: 98.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 68. High: 97.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 69. High: 96.

