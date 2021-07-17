‘It’s my job, it’s my income’: Food vendors celebrate the return of the Red River Valley Fair

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley Fair has been full of people, rides and music. However, the air is heavy with the smell of fair food. Whether it’s cheese curds or funnel cakes, the vendors are selling food and getting back to a normal way of life.

“Well it’s really validating to get back to normal and to see all the faces return with eager faces and smiles.” said Greg Parenteau, the owner of Parenteau’s Off-Da Tacos.

These vendors rely of fairs and festivals to make a living. Last summer, many plans were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the fair returning in a big way, it is helping these owners bounce back.

“It’s my job, it’s my income,” said Brian Zajac, the owner of BZ Concessions. “Seeing people that you don’t see so often so it’s good”

“But at times when we’re out here and it’s going like normal I almost did forget it for awhile. It was nice to let that go because after a year and a half of what we went through for all of us it seemed like we would never let it go.” said Parenteau.

These vendors pointed out that they are not just in it for the money but for the community they have built over the years.

“And I love my neighbors all the other food vendors, we get to work together again and we’re like a little community,” said Parenteau. “It’s like a little village back here.”

The Red River Valley Fair concludes on Sunday.

