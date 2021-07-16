Advertisement

Valley City man arrested on suspicion of luring a minor

46-year-old Timothy Radtke of Valley City, ND is booked at the Stutsman County Corrections...
46-year-old Timothy Radtke of Valley City, ND is booked at the Stutsman County Corrections Center.(Stutsman County Corrections Center)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Jamestown Police Dept. arrested 46-year-old Timothy Radtke of Valley City, ND on suspicion of luring a minor back in May of this year.

Jamestown P.D. received a report that a male suspect from Valley City was attempting to lure a minor from Jamestown to meet with him to perform sexual acts. Radtke was also alleged to have sent sexually explicit messages to the minor. The report claimed that the victim was sexually assaulted by Radtke at least one time in Stutsman County and that he knew the victim was a minor.

Radtke was arrested in Valley City on suspicion of gross sexual imposition, luring a minor by computer or electronic means and patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity. Radtke was booked at the Stutsman County Correction Center.

Jamestown P.D. was assisted by the Valley City P.D. and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

