Records: Suspect hid knife in toilet after hours-long standoff at Fargo hotel

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Newly filed court documents are shedding light on what led to a standoff between Fargo Police and a man at a Fargo hotel early Thursday morning.

59-year-old Keven Bruhschwein is charged with terrorizing, preventing arrest, tampering with evidence, Unlawful possession of both a meth and marijuana pipe and criminal mischief.

Court documents say Fargo officers were dispatched to the Super 8 Motel at 3518 Interstate Blvd. for a disturbance and a man who was running around the hallways of the hotel yelling and breaking items.

Officers approached the hotel room the suspect was believed to be in, and saw the door was slightly open. Police stated when they knocked on the door, they could hear a male voice yelling like he was arguing with another person.

Documents say Bruhschwein later came to the door and was very agitated. Bruhschwein had a large knife clenched in his right hand and was pointing it the officers in a threatening manner, documents said. FPD officers drew their guns and told Bruhschwein to drop the knife. Documents say Bruhschwein slammed the door and locked the bolt.

Officers continued to command Bruhschwein to exit the hotel room, but documents say Bruhschwein did not comply.

A search warrant was later executed by the Red River SWAT team on the hotel unit and Bruhschwein was arrested.

In the hotel room, documents say officers found a meth and marijuana pipe with residue on them. Officers also state they found Bruhschwein’s knife hidden inside the rear holding tank of the hotel room’s toilet. Documents say the plumbing to the sink had also been taken apart and a large aount of water was pooled in the bathroom floor and hallway.

Bruhschwein’s next court date has not been set.

