Preventing dehydration during summer months by being properly hydrated

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Over the summer months, caffeine and sometimes alcohol feels like the best choices to drink while boating, partying and maybe for relaxing after working. As the temperatures continue to increase, too much of this leisure activity could become deadly.

Alcohol and caffeine dehydrate your body faster as the temperatures rise. Sports drinks like Gatorade and Powerade are great choices but contain a lot of sugar. The recommendation continues to be at least eight glasses of water per day. It is recommended to drink even more than that but not too much because that can be a hazard on the body.

Along with dehydration, there are other risks including palpitation, which is irregular or rapid heartbeat, and excessive sweating. If you choose to exercise outdoors, go during the early mornings or late evenings when the heat index is down.

“It’s really good to also stay indoors if the heat is excessively over 100 degrees,” said Autumn Nelson, Nurse practitioner, Sanford. “The best thing you can do is find a shaded area as well as drinking enough water.”

When it comes to water and healthy drinking consumption by age:

· Children between one to three should have at least four healthy beverages per day

· Children four to six should have four to six healthy beverages per day

· Teenagers and adults should have the recommended eight glasses of water or healthy beverages per day

If you are with someone who is feeling light-headed or they happen to pass out, call 911 immediately. Get them into a shaded area if possible.

