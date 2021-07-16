Advertisement

One dead in explosion, fire at Okla. asphalt plant

Crews are working an explosion at an Ardmore asphalt plant Friday morning.
Crews are working an explosion at an Ardmore asphalt plant Friday morning.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII/Gray News) - One person was killed in an explosion at an Ardmore asphalt plant Friday morning.

Ardmore Police Chief Kevin Norris said calls started coming in around 10 a.m. about a large explosion and fire at the Asphalt Express plant on Plainview Road near Broadway, according to KXII.

Norris said one person was killed in incident and there are no other serious injuries.

“One fatality has been confirmed,” Norris said just before noon Friday. “The ID of the deceased is still unknown, but I have been able to confirm that there was one fatality. As of right now we confirmed there were no injuries. No one was transported from the scene to the hospital with injuries.”

What caused the explosion remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keven Bruhschwein
UPDATE: Man arrested for terrorizing after standoff with SWAT Team
Altercation outside Old Broadway
Video Shows Altercation Outside Fargo Bar
Zach and Connor Kvalvog
“They’re pure evil.”: Kvalvogs speak about lawsuit filed in crash that killed two sons
moorhead chase
Man arrested after police chase in Moorhead
Authorities search for a man in the water near the Holiday Inn in Detroit Lakes, MN.
Man found safe following hours-long water search in Detroit Lakes

Latest News

FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson,...
63 new charges filed in deadly Missouri duck boat mishap
Atlanta Police are warning drivers about scooter riders who bump them and steal their cars.
Atlanta Police: Scooter riders may try to steal your car
Stephen Patrick Murphy, 31, Moorhead
Burglary suspect arrested in cornfield near Gardner
Atlanta Police are warning drivers about scooter riders who bump them and steal their cars.
Scooter rider pretends to be hurt, someone else steals car