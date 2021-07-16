Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after Wilkin County crash

BRECKINRIDGE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A man is in critical condition in a Fargo hospital after a motorcycle crash in Wilkin County Thursday night.

Minnesota State Patrol state the crash happened on Highway 210 at State Highway 9 just after 7:30 p.m. A 66-year-old woman was in a vehicle northbound on Highway 9 when MSP says 57-year-old Scott Robert Pourrier was westbound on his motorcycle on Highway 210. Pourrier struck the woman’s vehicle as it crossed Highway 210 from the stop sign, an MSP report states.

No injuries were reported on the woman.

Pourrier was airlifted to a Fargo hospital with life threatening injuries.

MSP states alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

