Man with outstanding felony warrants arrested

(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is behind bars following a police chase in Norman County, Minnesota.

On Friday, July 16, Norman County deputies were attempting to locate a 26-year-old Jacob Scott Iten who was wanted on outstanding felony warrants.

Earlier in the day, a deputy saw a Chevy Camaro traveling MN Highway 9, North of Ada. They saw the driver was violating the hands-free cell phone law. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop.

The driver fled from the deputy ensuing a chase. The deputy had learned the driver was likely the person deputies had been searching for earlier in the day.

As the chase continued, the suspect was driving west on several county and township gravel roads until it reached US Highway 75, north of Shelly. The vehicle turned north on Highway 75, where the driver was experiencing a mechanical issue, which started a fire.

The driver then drove into an adjacent cornfield, exited the vehicle, and ran into the cornfield where the deputy lost sight of the suspect.

A perimeter was set up around the field and the Norman County Sheriff’s Office K-9, along with help from the Polk County Sheriff K-9 Unit, Clay County Sheriff K-9 Unit, the Polk County Drone Unit, Minnesota State Patrol, and other law enforcement agencies attempted to locate the man.

Law enforcement received a tip about 3:30 pm on the suspect’s location.

26-year-old Jacob Scott Iten was found near the same cornfield he had run into and was taken into custody without incident.

Iten was transported to the Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston.

In addition possible charges in Norman County, Iten has an outstanding warrant in Cass County, ND.

