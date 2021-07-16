Advertisement

Friday is the deadline to apply for MNsure

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The deadline to apply for private health insurance in Minnesota is Friday, July 16. To enable more Minnesotans to get health insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic, MNsure has offered a five-month special enrollment period.

If you’re uninsured or are currently enrolled in a health plan outside of MNsure, it’s an opportunity to find comprehensive health care coverage for 2021. The next open enrollment window won’t be until November 2021, with coverage beginning in January 2022.

MNsure representatives say private health insurance is more affordable thanks to the American Rescue Plan. New benefits include increased tax credits and cost-sharing reductions that can reduce premiums and health care costs.

Expanded eligibility means more Minnesotans with middle incomes can access benefits. If you received unemployment income at any point in 2021, you may be able to find a plan through MNsure with a premium as low as $0 per month.

So far, nearly 12,700 Minnesotans have signed up for health insurance through MNsure during the COVID-19 Special Enrollment Plan. About 58% of enrollees are eligible for tax credits or cost-sharing benefits.

To apply, visit MNsure.org and select “COVID special enrollment” on the homepage.

