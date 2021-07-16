Flooding reported after heavy rain near Larimore

LARIMORE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks County officials say several county roads were washed out Thursday after a storm dumped heavy rain north of Larimore.

The Valley News Live StormTeam says a thunderstorm sat over the area Thursday afternoon and evening, dumping several inches of rain. Valley News Live viewers are sharing photos of water sitting in fields and ditches in the area.

Local law enforcement reported flooding north of Larimore and road closures due to washed out roads in the county. Initial reports indicate between five and ten inches of rain feel during the slow-moving thunderstorm.

As of Friday morning, the flood warning has expired. The water quickly receded because of the dry conditions. Some road closures may still be in place and Valley News Live has also received reports of crop damage.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.