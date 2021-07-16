Fire departments honor Assistant Fire Chief

DALTON, M.N. (Valley News Live) - 34 fire departments from across Minnesota and North Dakota traveled to Dalton, MN on July 16 to pay their respects to Assistant Fire Chief Jason Kirchner’s family, friends, and fire department.

Kirchner died in the early hours of July 11 after hitting a deer while driving an ATV.

“It’s tragic for the firefighting community and a small town like Dalton.” said Underwood Fire Chief Ardy Johansen.

Johansen said the small town volunteer fire department has never experienced such a tragic loss of an active duty firefighter. He added, over the past week, in typical small town fashion, the community and surrounding areas have stepped up to help the Kirchner family.

“We’re all coming together to mourn the loss of Jason, and to celebrate what he has done for the community.” said Johansen

Kirchner was a volunteer Dalton firefighter for 18 years. Several people agreed, no matter what, he was always committed to serving his community.

“If he said he was going to do something,” said Underwood firefighter Chris Mark, “He was going to do it, and get it done for you.”

“Anytime you asked him to help, he would be right there,” said Johansen, “When we have mutual aid calls with Dalton and they come and help, you could always count on him.”

Mark said it’s amazing to see the fire community come show their support, and he is in awe of how many traveled long distances to be there.

“It’s a lot,” said Mark, “When you look around and see all of these truck from way out in Dwight, North Dakota...We’ve never worked with them once and here they are. It’s very special.”

Kirchner leaves behind a long term girlfriend and 2 young children.

