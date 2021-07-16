Fargo man paying tribute to father killed 40 years ago in Kansas City skywalk collapse

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s an emotional weekend for a Fargo man and his siblings as Saturday marks the 40-year anniversary of the skywalk collapse at a downtown Kansas City hotel.

Jeff Botnen’s father, Henry was one of the 114 people killed in the collapse, and his mother, Pat was one of the 216 badly injured when two overhead walkways came crashing down at the Hyatt hotel.

It was supposed to be a night of tea dancing and a dance competition, which was something that happened every Friday night. It’s also where you could most likely always find Botnen’s parents.

“They loved, loved, loved to dance,” Botnen said.

However, July 17, 1981 is now a night many refer to as the ‘Hyatt Horror,’ and a night that changed Botnen and his family forever.

“(My parents) were on the second-floor skywalk watching the dance. My mom, she remembers it all. She remembered hearing the pop when everything separated, she remembers falling, she remembers being under the debris,” Botnen recalled.

He was just 22 at the time, but Botnen remembers it all vividly, too.

“I was at work when someone came running through and said, ‘The hotel downtown collapsed!’ And I said, ‘What?’ And they said it was the Hyatt and I knew my parents were there,” he said.

Botnen later got a call telling him his mother was in a nearby hospital. Once there, a chaplain broke the heart-wrenching news that Botnen’s father, just 51-years-old, had been killed instantly in the collapse.

“He loved to fish. I remember when we lived in Kansas City, we’d come up here all of the time to go fishing at the lakes, camping. He loved to camp. He was very involved in Boy Scouts. Just a lot of fun,” Botnen spoke of his late father.

Before moving to Kansas City, the Botnen family lived in Moorhead for around eight years. After the collapse, Pat moved the family back to Minnesota to settle down near the Twin Cities.

Botnen’s mother was badly injured as she suffered a shattered vertebrae in her spine, broken collar bones and cuts and scrapes up and down her body, but she was alive. Botnen said her doctors could only chalk it up to ‘divine guidance.’

“(The doctor) said, ‘I cannot explain to you why your mother is alive or why she’s not paralyzed from the waist down,’” Botnen said.

Botnen’s mother went on to live another 39 years with only a stiff neck now and then as her physical reminder of that traumatic July night. She passed away in her sleep last year just before her 90th birthday.

Botnen says it was around that time when he and his siblings decided they wanted to attend year’s anniversary in hopes of finding healing and closure.

“I have not been downtown to this area of Kansas City since then. I never went back down there. I never wanted to see the hotel, I never wanted to see the area. Just bad memories,” he said.

Saturday will be the family’s first time seeing their father, Henry’s name etched in the recently built memorial. The man and father Botnen says he will always remember for his love of flying, and for the joy and laughter he brought anywhere he went.

Tomorrow’s 40th anniversary ceremony begins at 10 a.m. in downtown Kansas City.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.