Duluth man crashes after avoiding a deer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Duluth man has non-life threatening injuries after an accident on Highway 2 where he was avoiding a deer. 40-year-old Mark Castellini was injured after the truck struck some rocks and rolled onto its side in Proctor, MN.

Proctor PD, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Proctor FD and the Mayo Ambulance responded to the incident.

