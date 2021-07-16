Advertisement

Duluth man crashes after avoiding a deer

By Aaron Walling
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Duluth man has non-life threatening injuries after an accident on Highway 2 where he was avoiding a deer. 40-year-old Mark Castellini was injured after the truck struck some rocks and rolled onto its side in Proctor, MN.

Proctor PD, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Proctor FD and the Mayo Ambulance responded to the incident.

