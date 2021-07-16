Advertisement

Burglary suspect arrested in cornfield near Gardner

Stephen Patrick Murphy, 31, Moorhead
Stephen Patrick Murphy, 31, Moorhead(Cass County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GARDNER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office used a drone to find a burglary suspect who ran from the scene of his alleged crime.

Deputies received a call around 5:15 Friday morning from a homeowner who saw a man carrying a box and walk out of a trailer on the property. The homeowner confronted the man, but he ran into a cornfield.

Deputies arrived on scene and set up a perimeter around the cornfield. Using a drone, they were able to locate and arrest Stephen Patrick Murphy, who is 31-years-old and from Moorhead. He was taken to the Cass County Jail and is facing charges of burglary and two warrants for possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

After Murphy’s arrest, the Sheriff’s Office learned about a second suspect who fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival. With the assistance of the Traill County Sheriff’s Office, Cass County Deputies were able to locate and interview this suspect in Hillsboro, ND.

Criminal charges will be forwarded to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office concerning the second suspect.

