Video Shows Altercation Outside Fargo Bar

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say they’re investigating what led up to an incident outside the Old Broadway downtown.

Video sent to Valley News Live seems to show a bar employee beating a customer. Fargo Police tell us they’re not sure when the incident happened, but the bar didn’t report it until Monday afternoon as a “delayed disturbance”.

At this point, no arrests have been made. The OB is declining comment.

