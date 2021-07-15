Advertisement

Video Shows Altercation Outside Fargo Bar

Altercation outside Old Broadway
Altercation outside Old Broadway(None)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say they’re investigating what led up to an incident outside the Old Broadway downtown.

Video sent to Valley News Live seems to show a bar employee beating a customer. Fargo Police tell us they’re not sure when the incident happened, but the bar didn’t report it until Monday afternoon as a “delayed disturbance”.

At this point, no arrests have been made. The OB is declining comment.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taco John's, Ole and Lena's Closing
Two West Fargo Restaurants Closing
She drove recklessly on 32 Ave, eventually leaving the road and crashed into a fence.
UPDATE: Police say woman who stole vehicle threatened to kill officer
Owens mugshot
Wyoming man charged for sexually abusing young Fargo girl
Ben Franklin Elementary School in Grand Forks.
Thousands of dollars worth of damage done to Grand Forks elementary school
Blair Whitten July mugshot
Woman connected to Jesus statue vandalism, running over graves, now facing more charges

Latest News

Sam Griesel leads NDSU men's basketball
Bison guard pledges donation from all NIL profits
Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award recipients Monique Lamoureux-Morando (left) and Jocelyne...
Olympic gold medal-winning twins receive Rough Rider Award
BREAKING: Salamah Pendleton found guilty on 7 of 9 charges - 6PM Update
BREAKING: Salamah Pendleton found guilty on 7 of 9 charges - 6PM Update
News - Records: Woman threatened to burn north Fargo house down, rape couple's dog
News - Records: Woman threatened to burn north Fargo house down, rape couple's dog