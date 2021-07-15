Video Shows Altercation Outside Fargo Bar
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say they’re investigating what led up to an incident outside the Old Broadway downtown.
Video sent to Valley News Live seems to show a bar employee beating a customer. Fargo Police tell us they’re not sure when the incident happened, but the bar didn’t report it until Monday afternoon as a “delayed disturbance”.
At this point, no arrests have been made. The OB is declining comment.
