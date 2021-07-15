Three days to enjoy the Downtown Fargo Street Fair

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fair, food, and fun is what you can expect at the Downtown Fargo Street Fair. This exciting event will go over a three-day span starting today in the Downtown Fargo area.

There will be over 200 artists and crafters with 30 vendors over an eight-block span. These businesses and services will go from Main Avenue North to 7th Avenue along Broadway. The event is expected to bring over 150,000 people.

This is a free outdoor event. Attendees can check out the petting zoo, face painting and pop-up prairie stands for starters. There will be live entertainment from Gear Daddies and the JT Kennelly Band. This event will help businesses that have especially been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The economic impact of the Downtown Fargo Street Fair means a lot to all the hotels, the stores and the restaurants in the area,” said Lora Larson, Development Coordinator, Downtown Community Partnership. “It just allows us to show off our neighborhood and hopefully get people to come back after the street fair, too.”

There are a few closures including:

· Broadway closed north of Main Ave. to 7th Ave. N.

· NP Ave., 2nd Ave. N. and 6th Ave. N. all closed a half block on each side of Broadway (access to alleys open)

The intersections at 1st Ave. N., 4th Ave. N. and 7th Ave. N. will remain open for cross traffic during the event. Best routes into downtown include:

· North/South: 2nd St., 4th St. and 10th St. and University Dr.

· East/West: Main Ave., 1st Ave. N., 4th Ave. N. and 7th Ave. N.

The event will go today and Friday, July 16th from 10:00am to 9:00pm and Saturday from 10:00am to 5:00pm.

An event map, schedule, parking guide, and general information can be found by clicking here: https://downtownfargo.com/2021-downtown-fargo-street-fair/ or following the event on Facebook.

