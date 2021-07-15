RedHawks erase five-run deficit and win 7-6

FARGO, N.D. (FM REDHAWKS) - Despite going down 5-0 and being held hitless through four innings, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks came back to beat the Gary SouthShore RailCats, 7-6, in front of 3,491 fans at Newman Outdoor Field on Tuesday night. Left fielder Jordan George led the way for the RedHawks with a home run, two runs scored, and two RBIs. RHP Mark Finkelnburg pitched 0.2 innings and got his first professional win in the game.

Despite being held without a hit until the fifth inning, the RedHawks exploded with seven runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings and outhit the RailCats 11-7 in the game. Right fielder John Silviano had an RBI and a run scored in the win and extended his hitting streak to 15 games, the longest by a RedHawks player in 2021.

RedHawks’ right-handed starter Gage Hinsz (3-2) pitched 6.1 innings and allowed five runs on six hits and two walks. Hinsz struck out four batters before being replaced by LHP Mark Finkelnburg (1-0) in the seventh inning. Finkelnburg pitched 0.2 innings and got the win after only allowing only one hit in his appearance. RHP Michael Hope (6-1) came into the game in the eighth inning and pitched one inning without allowing a baserunner. RHP Alex DuBord (2-0) faced the minimum in the ninth inning and got his second save of the season.

Gary SouthShore jumped out to a five-run lead thanks to a Daniel Lingua leadoff double in the first inning and a string of hits in the fifth inning. Despite going hitless, Hayden Schilling had two RBIs in the game for the RailCats.

RHP Jack Alkire (3-4) started for Gary SouthShore and gave up five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks in 5.1 innings pitched. Alkire, who struck out six in the game, was replaced by RHP Nick Garcia (1-2) in the sixth inning. Garcia, who got the loss, came into the game with the bases loaded but got out of the jam before allowing two runs on four hits in his 2.2 innings pitched in defeat.

Fargo-Moorhead and Gary SouthShore will continue their series with a 7:02 p.m. game Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. RHP Logan Nissen (3-3, 5.27 ERA) is expected to make the start for the RedHawks while LHP Chriss Erwin (1-4, 4.15 ERA) is the scheduled starter for the RailCats.

