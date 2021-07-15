Police ask for help identifying those involved in downtown Fargo fight video

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say they are investigating an incident that was reported to them by the Old Broadway regarding an incident that allegedly happened early in the morning on Sunday, July 11th. Police say the OB reported the incident to them sometime Monday afternoon the following day.

The video of the incident appears to show a male being held to the ground while another male hits him several times. Police are ask for the male that is being hit in the video, or if you know who this person is, to contact their Investigations Division at 701-241-1405.

