Advertisement

Police: Alcohol was a factor in Becker County crash

Rollover crash near Wolf Lake, M.N.
Rollover crash near Wolf Lake, M.N.(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR WOLF LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol was a factor in a July 14th crash that left a man seriously injured.

Police responded to a single vehicle rollover accident just before 6 p.m. on Highway 36, near 490th Avenue.

Responders found 37-year-old Robert Frank Orlando Williamson laying in the road next to his overturned vehicle.

Williamson was air-lifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with serious injuries.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says charges are still pending in the crash and it remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taco John's, Ole and Lena's Closing
Two West Fargo Restaurants Closing
Blair Whitten July mugshot
Woman connected to Jesus statue vandalism, running over graves, now facing more charges
Altercation outside Old Broadway
Video Shows Altercation Outside Fargo Bar
UPDATED PHOTO OF ERIC REINBOLD
Police ask public to check property for murder suspect on the run
Armed man barricaded inside Fargo motel
UPDATE: Man arrested for terrorizing after standoff with SWAT Team

Latest News

Bemidji house fire on 100 block of Lincoln Avenue SE.
Side of house burns in fire
Authorities search for a man in the water near the Holiday Inn in Detroit Lakes, MN.
Man found safe following hours-long water search in Detroit Lakes
Fair, food, and fun is what you can expect at the Downtown Fargo Street Fair. This exciting...
Three days to enjoy the Downtown Fargo Street Fair
NDT - 701 Eateries Part 2 - July 15
NDT - 701 Eateries Part 2 - July 15