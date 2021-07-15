Police: Alcohol was a factor in Becker County crash

NEAR WOLF LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol was a factor in a July 14th crash that left a man seriously injured.

Police responded to a single vehicle rollover accident just before 6 p.m. on Highway 36, near 490th Avenue.

Responders found 37-year-old Robert Frank Orlando Williamson laying in the road next to his overturned vehicle.

Williamson was air-lifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with serious injuries.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says charges are still pending in the crash and it remains under investigation.

