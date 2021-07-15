Man found safe following hours-long water search in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is safe after authorities spent nearly six hours looking for him.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in as a welfare check at around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. There was a report of an intoxicated man in the water outside of the Holiday Inn in Detroit Lakes.

Officers and deputies got boats and searched the lake but couldn’t find him, so they called for more resources. Many agencies, along with staff from the hotel and another person, assisted with the search. At around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the man walked up to a command post to say that he was the person they were looking for.

The Sheriff’s Office says no charges will be filed.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.