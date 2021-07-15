Advertisement

Man arrested after police chase in Moorhead

moorhead chase
moorhead chase(KVLY)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is behind bars after leading police on a chase in Moorhead.

A suspicious car was reported in the 300 block of 34th Street north just before 1:30 a.m. Moorhead Police say the car was wanted in connection to a previous threats call in that area.

An officer tried to pull the car over, but it took off. They eventually had to deploy stop sticks to slow the car down.

The car was found abandoned in the 5000 block of 40th Avenue South.

After a short search, 40-year-old Terrance Gehrig was arrested for fleeing police in a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office assisted Moorhead Police in the search.

