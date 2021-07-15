Grand Forks residents are asked to limit outdoor water use

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Grand Forks asks that all residents limit their outdoor water use, specifically watering lawns, as part of Phase 1 of the City’s Drought Management and Demand Reduction Plan.

The city says starting Friday, residents are asked to limit the watering of their lawns between 4am to 11am, two days a week to help minimize evaporation brought on by cooler temps and lighter winds.

The city adds, in May the stream flows from the Red Lake River were 543 Cubic Feet per Second and in June, that number dropped to 266 cfs. Also in May, the Red River flowed at 1920 cfs but in June, that number dropped to 824.

With the decreased stream flow, the combination of the increased water usage, as well as dry and hot temps, the city says they felt the need to put this plan in place.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.