Company uses Street Fair crowd to recruit new hires

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marvin, a window and door manufacturing company in Fargo is trying something new to combat the national employee shortage.

The company is using the Downtown Fargo Street Fair to recruit new hires.

“We are literally doing interviews on site.” said the Martin Senior Director of Operations, Chris Barta.

For 3 days between 12-4 p.m. the company is offering the first 25 people who fill out an application $20 cash.

On July 15 during the first 2 hours of the event, Martin employees said they had already made a few job offers.

Barta said, “We’re growing like crazy, so we need to hire folks which creates more opportunity for people to grow with the company.”

Marvin employees said they’ve had a steady stream of 2-3 applications per hours, and they are happy with the turn out.

With booths surrounding the whole Broadway Square, Barta said it’s not just about hiring.

“It’s also about awareness in our community of who Marvin is.” said Barta.

Marvin will also provide live music, entertainment and activities for the entire family July 15-17.

