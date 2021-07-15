Bison guard pledges donation from all NIL profits

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As college athletes nationwide have begun to profit from a recent rule change, a North Dakota State men’s basketball player has announced his intention to do some good with any profits made.

Bison guard Sam Griesel announced on Twitter Wednesday night, his plan to donate 20-percent of all profits made off of his image and likeness to the Landon’s Light Foundation. Saying in his post, “We have officially entered a new era of college athletics with name, image, and likeness. I’m excited for the opportunities that all college athletes will see in the future. I would like to announce that 20-percent of whatever I earn using my name, image, and likeness will be donated to the Landon’s Light Foundation.”

He added, “I’m excited to support this organization that carries on Landon’s legacy.”

Griesel and the men’s basketball team fostered a personal relationship with Landon Solberg. A West Fargo child battling a high-grade anaplastic astrocytoma located in the thalamus and brainstem. Over the course of the next twenty months, Landon completed two different courses of radiation and participated in two chemotherapy trials in Cincinnati, Ohio. All the while maintaining a spirit of kindness and compassion that motivated the men’s basketball team.

After his passing, his parents established the Landon’s Light Foundation to directly support children battling a medical condition such as cancer and provide financial assistance to organizations benefiting children in similar situations. Their website says they also inspire children to grow academically and in their faith and physical well-being through scholarships and sponsorships.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.