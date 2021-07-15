Armed man barricaded inside Fargo motel

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are dealing with an armed man who has barricaded himself inside a motel room.

Police say a man is armed with a knife at the Super 8 Motel, located at 3518 Interstate Blvd.

Guests have been evacuated from their rooms and a security perimeter is set up as officers try to establish communication with the man.

The Red River Valley SWAT Team has been called out.

Stick with Valley News Live for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.