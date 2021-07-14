Advertisement

Woman connected to Jesus statue vandalism, running over graves, now facing more charges

Blair Whitten July mugshot
Blair Whitten July mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman is facing new charges after threatening to burn down a couple’s home and rape their dog.

28-year-old Blair Whitten is charged with felony terrorizing and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Whitten is accused of disrupting her ex-boyfriend’s funeral back in May. She’s also the suspect in the case of a Fargo church’s Jesus statue being spray painted black.

Court documents say Fargo Police were called just before 5 p.m. Tuesday evening to the 1200 block of 4th St. N. for a disturbance involving Whitten.

When officers arrived on scene, the male victim stated he was sitting in a chair outside with his dog when Whitten came walking around the corner, documents say. Whitten stated she was looking for a friend, Clarence Flowers, who was murdered there in 2015.

The man told officers Whitten then went on a rant and threatened to burn the house down, ‘sodomize’ his dog and then kicked a dog ornament in the yard. Documents say Whitten also threatened to have other people come over and kill the victim.

The victim stated Whitten left, but a neighbor saw Whitten come back a short time later holding a rock, documents state.

Documents state the victim told Whitten to leave multiple times.

Whitten’s most recent charges mark the seventh time officers have had to deal with her in less than two weeks. Those seven incidents have resulted in 12 criminal charges.

Whitten is currently being held at the Cass County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taco John's, Ole and Lena's Closing
Two West Fargo Restaurants Closing
She drove recklessly on 32 Ave, eventually leaving the road and crashed into a fence.
UPDATE: Police say woman who stole vehicle threatened to kill officer
Owens mugshot
Wyoming man charged for sexually abusing young Fargo girl
Ben Franklin Elementary School in Grand Forks.
Thousands of dollars worth of damage done to Grand Forks elementary school
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle driver in the hospital after being hit by truck

Latest News

A 41-year-old Assistant Fire Chief died early July 11 after hitting a deer in a roll over ATV...
Assistant Fire Chief dies in ATV crash
A house for sale. In Charlotte, home prices are shooting up as the number of houses on the...
Rising prices for homes leaves some unable to buy
Lawmakers weigh plan to borrow $2B for affordable housing
National inflation, policy could mean ongoing housing crisis
Mayor Dardis comments on the housing challenges in West Fargo