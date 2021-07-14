Woman connected to Jesus statue vandalism, running over graves, now facing more charges

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman is facing new charges after threatening to burn down a couple’s home and rape their dog.

28-year-old Blair Whitten is charged with felony terrorizing and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Whitten is accused of disrupting her ex-boyfriend’s funeral back in May. She’s also the suspect in the case of a Fargo church’s Jesus statue being spray painted black.

Court documents say Fargo Police were called just before 5 p.m. Tuesday evening to the 1200 block of 4th St. N. for a disturbance involving Whitten.

When officers arrived on scene, the male victim stated he was sitting in a chair outside with his dog when Whitten came walking around the corner, documents say. Whitten stated she was looking for a friend, Clarence Flowers, who was murdered there in 2015.

The man told officers Whitten then went on a rant and threatened to burn the house down, ‘sodomize’ his dog and then kicked a dog ornament in the yard. Documents say Whitten also threatened to have other people come over and kill the victim.

The victim stated Whitten left, but a neighbor saw Whitten come back a short time later holding a rock, documents state.

Documents state the victim told Whitten to leave multiple times.

Whitten’s most recent charges mark the seventh time officers have had to deal with her in less than two weeks. Those seven incidents have resulted in 12 criminal charges.

Whitten is currently being held at the Cass County Jail.

