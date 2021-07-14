Wildfire in Beltrami County considered suspicious

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help from the public to identify how a wildfire started northwest of Bemidji.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a wildland fire in the 5700 block of Radar Road Northwest around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13. The caller reported that the fire was on both sides of Radar Road and was spreading into the forested area on the south side of the road.

Fueled by extremely dry conditions, the fire quickly spread south, according to emergency responders on scene. The Minnesota DNR issued a voluntary evacuation notice to a residential area south of Jackpine Road Northwest, between Cardinal Road and Eckles Road. This was all happening about three-and-a-half miles from Bemidji.

“Not only were lives and homes threatened by this wildland fire but it also had a potential impact to farms and cropland in the area,” Sheriff Ernie Beitel said in a news release.

The evacuation order was lifted shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday after the DNR reported the fire being contained, but the area remained closed to non-residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Minnesota DNR, Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say the fire is considered suspicious and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the potential source.

If anyone who lives in the area or traveled in the area prior to the fire being discovered, observed any suspicious person(s) or vehicles, they are being asked to contact the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office at 218-333-9111 option #2.

“As the drought continues to worsen, conditions are expected to further deteriorate. Citizens are reminded to exercise incredible caution with all potential fire sources. This includes warm vehicle exhaust in dry grasses, recreational fires and construction activities. There are many air firefighting resources positioned in Bemidji that rely on local bodies of water. If you see aircraft doing water collection on area lakes, please yield the right of way,” officials said in a news release.

More than 80 firefighters, 12 apparatus, 3 helicopters, 5 planes, 2 officers and 9 deputies and investigators were on scene to fight and investigate this fire.

