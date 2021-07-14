Advertisement

Unhealthy air quality continues Wednesday through Friday

Chance of rain south on Wednesday
By Hutch Johnson
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: Air quality has reached unhealthy levels as wildfire smoke continues to drift into the valley. Air quality is expected to worsen Wednesday in the far northern counties, especially. A more significant plume of smoke is likely to drift right into the Red River Valley on Thursday. Clouds increase tonight heading into Wednesday morning, along with rain and thunderstorms in our southernmost counties. Temperatures will be slightly cooler - in the upper 70s and low 80s.

First Alert Weather Day: THURSDAY
First Alert Weather Day: THURSDAY(First Alert StormTeam)

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for poor air quality due to wild fire smoke. Sunny and dry. However, wildfire smoke remains likely. Above-average temperatures also return as we are looking at highs in the 80s and 90s. The smoke will be thickest in the Red River Valley and western Minnesota.

FRIDAY: Air Quality Alert continues as does the heat. Temperatures will build into the mid 80s and low 90s for many again. Expect hot and dry weather throughout the day.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Dry skies along with a few passing clouds. Saturday and Sunday will both be warm, with temperatures near 90 both days.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Sunny skies continue into early next week, with highs warming slightly into the low- to mid-90s both days.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Smokey. Chance of showers and storms, mainly south. Low: 63. High: 81.

THURSDAY: Thick smoke and reduced air quality. Mostly sunny. Warm. Low: 61. High: 85.

FRIDAY: Still smokey. Sunshine. Warm. Low: 63. High: 89.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny. Hot. Low: 65. High: 90.

SUNDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 66. High: 92.

MONDAY: Sunny. Low: 67. High: 93.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. Low: 66. High: 95.

Most Read

She drove recklessly on 32 Ave, eventually leaving the road and crashed into a fence.
UPDATE: Police say woman who stole vehicle threatened to kill officer
Zach and Connor Kvalvog
Moorhead couple files civil rights lawsuit in 2015 crash that killed two sons
Kristie Johnson
VNL loses beloved newscast director to cancer
Lissette Reinbold
Slain Pennington County woman remembered as ‘strong and wonderful’
After 20 years of serving the Fargo-Moorhead area, Cajun Cafe closes its doors for good.
The ‘best breakfast in town’ closes its doors

Latest News

6:00PM Weather July 13
6:00PM Weather July 13
5:00PM Weather July 13
5:00PM Weather July 13
4PM Weather July 13th
4PM Weather July 13th
Noon Weather - July 13
Noon Weather - July 13