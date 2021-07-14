Unhealthy air quality continues Wednesday through Friday

WEDNESDAY: Air quality has reached unhealthy levels as wildfire smoke continues to drift into the valley. Air quality is expected to worsen Wednesday in the far northern counties, especially. A more significant plume of smoke is likely to drift right into the Red River Valley on Thursday. Clouds increase tonight heading into Wednesday morning, along with rain and thunderstorms in our southernmost counties. Temperatures will be slightly cooler - in the upper 70s and low 80s.

First Alert Weather Day: THURSDAY (First Alert StormTeam)

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for poor air quality due to wild fire smoke. Sunny and dry. However, wildfire smoke remains likely. Above-average temperatures also return as we are looking at highs in the 80s and 90s. The smoke will be thickest in the Red River Valley and western Minnesota.

FRIDAY: Air Quality Alert continues as does the heat. Temperatures will build into the mid 80s and low 90s for many again. Expect hot and dry weather throughout the day.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Dry skies along with a few passing clouds. Saturday and Sunday will both be warm, with temperatures near 90 both days.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Sunny skies continue into early next week, with highs warming slightly into the low- to mid-90s both days.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Smokey. Chance of showers and storms, mainly south. Low: 63. High: 81.

THURSDAY: Thick smoke and reduced air quality. Mostly sunny. Warm. Low: 61. High: 85.

FRIDAY: Still smokey. Sunshine. Warm. Low: 63. High: 89.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny. Hot. Low: 65. High: 90.

SUNDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 66. High: 92.

MONDAY: Sunny. Low: 67. High: 93.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. Low: 66. High: 95.