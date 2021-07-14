Two West Fargo Restaurants Closing

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ole and Lena’s and Taco John’s in West Fargo are shutting their doors for good. Both spots made the announcement on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post on Ole and Lena’s page, Jon & Linda Long write that the family-owned pizzeria will close July 31st. They write, “Unfortunately, our lease is up at the end of the month and the landlord has made plans for our space that don’t include us.” They indicated in the page’s comment section that they may seek out another location, but it would be an expensive venture.

Taco John’s on Main Avenue in West Fargo has a sign on the door stating the restaurant is shutting down after almost 50 years in business. They’re citing the staffing shortage.

