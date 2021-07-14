Three Red Panda cubs born at the Red River Zoo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Zoo just announced the birth of its first Red Panda cubs in nearly 8 years.

A panda named Phayara gave birth to the first cub on June 22 and the zoo says she was extremely small, weighing just 2.7 ounces. Red Panda cubs typically weigh 3.8 to 5.9 ounces at birth. Staff have been providing supplemental nutrition through a tube feeding to give her a better chance at survival.

Two more cubs were born on July 11 to first-time mother Pepper. The cubs were born on exhibit at the zoo, and are now being cared for behind the scenes by their mother with the assistance of animal care staff.

“It’s an honor and a unique privilege to be entrusted with the care of these delicate and endangered cubs. Our success with the Chinese Red Pandas over the past 22 years is due, in large part, to the support of our community and people who care,” said Red River Zoo Executive Director Sally Jacobson.

The cubs will not be on exhibit right away, but the Red River Zoo will be sharing photos and videos from behind the scenes on their Facebook and Twitter pages.

