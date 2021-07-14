Advertisement

Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin dies at 94

Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin has died at 94.
Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin has died at 94.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin has died at 94.

Fry won three consecutive major titles in the 1950s to complete a career Grand Slam.

Her death Tuesday was confirmed by the International Tennis Hall of Fame, where she was a 1970 inductee.

She lived in Naples, Florida.

Competing as Shirley Fry, she came out of retirement in 1956 when she was invited to represent the United States in the Wightman Cup.

She then won three consecutive major titles — Wimbledon and the U.S. Championships that year, and the Australian Championships in 1957 before retiring for good.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taco John's, Ole and Lena's Closing
Two West Fargo Restaurants Closing
She drove recklessly on 32 Ave, eventually leaving the road and crashed into a fence.
UPDATE: Police say woman who stole vehicle threatened to kill officer
Owens mugshot
Wyoming man charged for sexually abusing young Fargo girl
Ben Franklin Elementary School in Grand Forks.
Thousands of dollars worth of damage done to Grand Forks elementary school
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle driver in the hospital after being hit by truck

Latest News

Thousands of firefighters are battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in California, which has...
Fires threaten Indigenous lands in desiccated Northwest
Pendleton trial closing arguments
BREAKING: Salamah Pendleton found guilty on 7 of 9 charges
New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally
This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph...
Court orders shorter sentence for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic