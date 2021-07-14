Advertisement

Redhawks dedicating game to New Life Center

At the game on Thursday, the first 1,000 fans will receive a customized New Life Center and Redhawks mini wood bat. All-Terrain will donate $500.00 for every Redhawks base hit to the New Life Center.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks are giving back to the New Life Center at their upcoming baseball game. This game will be used to highlight the effort and promote awareness of homelessness in the area.

The New Life Center provides clothing, shelter and meals to those in need. The shelter houses about 100 men.

As you head to the game on Thursday, July 15th, the first 1,000 fans will receive a New Life Center Redhawks mini wood bat. All-Terrain is donating $500.00 to the New Life Center for every Redhawks base hit. The Genesis Recovery Guest will throw out the first pitch.

The New Life Center says they could not have helped these men without the help from the community.

“Honesty, we could not do what we do without the support of our community, the folks that donate to us and volunteer their time,” said Deb Watne, Director of Outreach and Development, New Life Center. “We just really could not deliver the services that we are delivering without the help of the community.”

The game begins at 7:02pm with gates opening at 6:00pm. New Life Center is still in need of pillows and white t-shirts, with gloves, hats and scarfs for the winter. These items can be donated to their thrift store across the street.

