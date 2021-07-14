Advertisement

Police ask public to check property for murder suspect on the run

UPDATED PHOTO OF ERIC REINBOLD
UPDATED PHOTO OF ERIC REINBOLD(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than a dozen law enforcement agencies continue to search for a murder suspect from Minnesota. Investigators say Eric Reinbold is the primary suspect in the murder of his wife, Lissette Reinbold, on July 9.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Officer determined Lissette died of homicidal violence. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are leading the investigation of her death.

Eric Reinbold is 44-years-old. He is described as 5′7” tall, 175 pounds, and is balding with sandy brown hair.

Investigators believe he fled on foot but may have obtained a vehicle. They are asking people to check their properties for any missing vehicles or signs that someone has been on their property or in their outbuildings.

Reinbold should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him. Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 218-681-6161 or the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED.

Reinbold is also being sought for violating the terms of his release from federal prison. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest.

