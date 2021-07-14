Advertisement

Power outage planned for Thursday

Areas affected by planned outage
Areas affected by planned outage(City of East Grand Forks)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - East Grand Forks Water and Light crews will need to shut off power to about 100 customers on July 15th at 9:30 AM to safely preform maintenance activities. The outage is expected to last approximately one hour.

The outage will be in the area bounded by 5th Ave NW on the East, 8th Ave NW on the West, 11th Street NW on the South and 14th Street NW on the North, outlined in blue on the map.

Customers with questions or concerns can call the Water and Light department at 218-773-0515.

